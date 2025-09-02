ഗസ്സയിലേത് വംശഹത്യയെന്ന് ഗവേഷക സംഘം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 2 Sept 2025 7:00 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Sept 2025 7:00 AM IST
ഗസ്സയിലേത് വംശഹത്യയെന്ന് ഗവേഷക സംഘംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Research team says what happened in Gaza is genocide
ഹേഗ്: ഗസ്സയിൽ ഇസ്രായേൽ വംശഹത്യ നടത്തുകയാണെന്ന് ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ അസോസിയേഷൻ ഓഫ് ജെനോസൈഡ് സ്കോളേഴ്സ്. വംശഹത്യയെക്കുറിച്ച് പഠിക്കുന്ന വിദഗ്ധരുടെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ പ്രഫഷനൽ സംഘടനയാണ് ഇസ്രായേലിനെതിരെ കടുത്ത ആരോപണവുമായി വന്നിരിക്കുന്നത്.
ലോകമെമ്പാടുമായി അഞ്ഞൂറോളം അംഗങ്ങളുള്ള സംഘടനയാണ് ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ അസോസിയേഷൻ ഓഫ് ജെനോസൈഡ് സ്കോളേഴ്സ്. അതേസമയം, ഇസ്രായേൽ ഈ ആരോപണം ആവർത്തിച്ച് നിരസിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story