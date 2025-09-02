Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    2 Sept 2025 7:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    2 Sept 2025 7:00 AM IST

    ഗസ്സയിലേത് വംശഹത്യയെന്ന് ഗവേഷക സംഘം

    ഗസ്സയിലേത് വംശഹത്യയെന്ന് ഗവേഷക സംഘം
    ഹേ​ഗ്: ഗ​സ്സയി​ൽ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് ജെ​നോ​സൈ​ഡ് സ്കോ​ളേ​ഴ്‌​സ്. വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് പ​ഠി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​രു​ടെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നെ​തി​രെ ക​ടു​ത്ത ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​വു​മാ​യി വ​ന്നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ലോ​ക​മെ​മ്പാ​ടു​മാ​യി അ​ഞ്ഞൂ​റോ​ളം അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ള്ള സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് ജെ​നോ​സൈ​ഡ് സ്കോ​ളേ​ഴ്‌​സ്. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ഈ ​ആ​രോ​പ​ണം ആവർത്തിച്ച് നി​ര​സി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:IsraelWorld NewsGaza GenocideLatest News
    News Summary - Research team says what happened in Gaza is genocide
