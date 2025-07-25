Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    25 July 2025 11:30 PM IST
    25 July 2025 11:42 PM IST

    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ അ​നു​കൂ​ലി​യാ​യ ല​ബ​നീ​സ് പോ​രാ​ളി 40 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​നു ശേ​ഷം ജ​യി​ൽ മോ​ചി​ത​നാ​യി

    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ അ​നു​കൂ​ലി​യാ​യ ല​ബ​നീ​സ് പോ​രാ​ളി 40 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​നു ശേ​ഷം ജ​യി​ൽ മോ​ചി​ത​നാ​യി
    പാ​രി​സ്: ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ അ​നു​കൂ​ലി​യാ​യ ല​ബ​നീ​സ് പോ​രാ​ളി ജോ​ർ​ജ​സ് ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹീം അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല (74) 40 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​നു ശേ​ഷം ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​ൽ ജ​യി​ൽ മോ​ചി​ത​നാ​യി. ര​ണ്ട് ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര​ജ്ഞ​രെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ലാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് ത​ട​വു​ശി​ക്ഷ ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ നാ​ട്ടി​ല​യ​ച്ചു. ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ, ല​ബ​നീ​സ് പ​താ​ക​യു​മാ​യി നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​നാ​ളു​ക​ൾ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ വ​ര​വേ​റ്റു. ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ സ​ജീ​വ​മ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ല​ബ​നീ​സ് റെ​വ​ലൂ​ഷ​ന​റി സാ​യു​ധ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ്ഥാ​പ​ക​നാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം.

    TAGS:PalestineprisonLebanese
