സോളമൻ ഐലൻഡ്സിന് ചൈന അനുകൂല പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 2 May 2024 6:15 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2 May 2024 6:15 PM GMT
സോളമൻ ഐലൻഡ്സിന് ചൈന അനുകൂല പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Pro-China Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele for Solomon Islands
ഹൊനിയാര: ചൈനീസ് പക്ഷ നേതാവും മുൻ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രിയുമായ ജെറമിയ മനെലെ സോളമൻ ഐലൻഡ്സ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായി തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടു.
ആസ്ട്രേലിയയുടെ വടക്കുകിഴക്കായി ഓഷ്യാനിയയുടെ ഭാഗമായ മെലനേഷ്യയിൽ ആറ് പ്രധാന ദ്വീപുകളും 900ലധികം ചെറുദ്വീപുകളും അടങ്ങുന്ന രാജ്യമാണ് സോളമൻ ഐലൻഡ്സ്.
ചൈനയും അമേരിക്കയും ആസ്ട്രേലിയയും തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഫലം ഉറ്റുനോക്കിയിരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story