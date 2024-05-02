Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    2 May 2024 6:15 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 May 2024 6:15 PM GMT

    സോളമൻ ഐലൻഡ്സിന് ചൈന അനുകൂല പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി

    Jeremiah Manele, Solomon Islands,
    ഹൊനിയാര: ചൈനീസ് പക്ഷ നേതാവും മുൻ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രിയുമായ ജെറമിയ മനെലെ സോളമൻ ഐലൻഡ്സ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായി തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടു.

    ആസ്ട്രേലിയയുടെ വടക്കുകിഴക്കായി ഓഷ്യാനിയയുടെ ഭാഗമായ മെലനേഷ്യയിൽ ആറ് പ്രധാന ദ്വീപുകളും 900ലധികം ചെറുദ്വീപുകളും അടങ്ങുന്ന രാജ്യമാണ് സോളമൻ ഐലൻഡ്സ്.

    ചൈനയും അമേരിക്കയും ആസ്ട്രേലിയയും തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഫലം ഉറ്റുനോക്കിയിരുന്നു.

    Prime Minister Solomon Islands Jeremiah Manele
