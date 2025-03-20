Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    വെന്റിലേറ്റർ സഹായമില്ലാതെ ശ്വസനം; മാർപാപ്പയുടെ ആരോഗ്യനിലയിൽ പുരോഗതി

    വത്തിക്കാൻ സിറ്റി: ശ്വാസകോശ അണുബാധയെത്തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ കഴിയുന്ന ഫ്രാൻസിസ് മാർപാപ്പയുടെ ആരോഗ്യനിലയിൽ പുരോഗതി. വെന്റിലേറ്റർ സഹായമില്ലാതെ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് ശ്വസിക്കാൻ കഴിയുന്നുണ്ടെന്ന് വത്തിക്കാൻ‌ വാർത്താക്കുറിപ്പിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    ചികിത്സയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ഫിസിയോതെറാപ്പി തുടരും. ശ്വാസകോശ അണുബാധ കുറഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും എന്നാൽ പൂർണമായും മാറിയിട്ടില്ലെന്നും ഡോക്ടർമാർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ഫെബ്രുവരി 14നാണ് മാർപാപ്പയെ റോമിലെ ജമേലി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്.

    TAGS:Pope Francis
    News Summary - Pope Francis stops using oxygen mask as condition improves, Vatican says
