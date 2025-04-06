Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2025 10:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2025 10:00 PM IST

    മാർപാപ്പ വീണ്ടും പൊതുവേദിയിൽ

    മാർപാപ്പ വീണ്ടും പൊതുവേദിയിൽ
    വ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ സി​റ്റി: ശ്വാ​സ​കോ​ശ അ​ണു​ബാ​ധ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും മു​ക്ത​നാ​യ ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ് മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ വീ​ണ്ടും പൊ​തു​വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രോ​ഗി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ​ക്കും വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ജൂ​ബി​ലി കു​ർ​ബാ​ന​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലാ​ണ് മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ വ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നി​ലെ സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ച​ത്വ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    റോ​മി​​ലെ ജെ​മേ​ലി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി ര​ണ്ട് ആ​ഴ്ച​ക്കു ശേ​ഷം ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യാ​ണ് മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ പൊ​തു​വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​ത്യ​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. വീ​ൽ ചെ​യ​റി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​രു​ക​യും ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Pope Francis
