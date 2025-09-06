Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Sept 2025 9:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Sept 2025 9:59 PM IST

    മോദി യു.എന്നിൽ സംസാരിക്കില്ല

    പു​തു​ക്കി​യ പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൽ മോ​ദി​യു​ടെ പേ​രി​ല്ല
    മോദി യു.എന്നിൽ സംസാരിക്കില്ല
    യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് നേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ്: ഈ ​മാ​സം ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഐ​ക്യ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സ​ഭ പൊ​തു​സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ ഉ​ന്ന​ത​ത​ല വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പൊ​തു​ച​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ൽ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി സം​സാ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല. പു​തു​ക്കി​യ പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൽ മോ​ദി​യു​ടെ പേ​രി​ല്ല.

    പൊ​തു​സ​ഭ 80ാം സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് തു​ട​ങ്ങും. സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 23 മു​ത​ൽ 29 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ഉ​ന്ന​ത​ത​ല പൊ​തു​ച​ർ​ച്ച. ബ്ര​സീ​ലി​നാ​ണ് ആ​ദ്യം സം​സാ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​സ​രം.

    23ന് ​​യു.​എ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പ് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കും. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധാ​നം ​ചെ​യ്ത് സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 27ന് ​വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി എ​സ്. ജ​യ്ശ​ങ്ക​റാ​കും സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ക.

    TAGS:united nationsS JaishankarU.NPM Modi
