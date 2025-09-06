മോദി യു.എന്നിൽ സംസാരിക്കില്ല

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 Sept 2025 9:59 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Sept 2025 9:59 PM IST
മോദി യു.എന്നിൽ സംസാരിക്കില്ലtext_fields
News Summary - PM Modi To Skip UN Session, S Jaishankar Likely To Represent India
യുനൈറ്റഡ് നേഷൻസ്: ഈ മാസം നടക്കുന്ന ഐക്യരാഷ്ട്ര സഭ പൊതുസഭയുടെ ഉന്നതതല വാർഷിക പൊതുചർച്ചയിൽ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി സംസാരിക്കില്ല. പുതുക്കിയ പട്ടികയിൽ മോദിയുടെ പേരില്ല.
പൊതുസഭ 80ാം സമ്മേളനം സെപ്റ്റംബർ ഒമ്പതിന് തുടങ്ങും. സെപ്റ്റംബർ 23 മുതൽ 29 വരെയാണ് ഉന്നതതല പൊതുചർച്ച. ബ്രസീലിനാണ് ആദ്യം സംസാരിക്കാൻ അവസരം.
23ന് യു.എസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡോണൾഡ് ട്രംപ് സംസാരിക്കും. ഇന്ത്യയെ പ്രതിനിധാനം ചെയ്ത് സെപ്റ്റംബർ 27ന് വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി എസ്. ജയ്ശങ്കറാകും സംസാരിക്കുക.
