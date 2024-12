അസർബൈജാൻ വിമാനാപകടത്തിന്റെ പുതിയ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവിട്ട് രക്ഷപ്പെട്ട യാത്രികൻ -വിഡിയോ

🚨AZERBAIJAN AIRLINES PASSENGER WHO SURVIVED CRASH FILMS SHRAPNEL DAMAGE



Subkhon Rakhimov, a passenger on the Azerbaijan Airlines flight that tragically crashed, miraculously survived the incident. He initially filmed a video for his wife as the plane plummeted from the sky.… https://t.co/J9oGZIpGiG pic.twitter.com/0nk9YIbtJV