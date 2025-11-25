Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    പാകിസ്താനിൽ 22 ഭീകരരെ വധിച്ചു

    പെ​ഷാ​വ​ർ: പാ​കി​സ്താ​നി​ൽ നി​രോ​ധി​ത സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ തെ​ഹ്‍രീ​കെ താ​ലി​ബാ​ന്‍ പാ​കി​സ്താ​നി​ലെ (ടി.​ടി.​പി) 22 ഭീ​ക​ര​രെ സു​ര‍ക്ഷാ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ വ​ധി​ച്ചു. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ഖൈ​ബ​ർ പ​ക്ത്വൂ​ൻ​ക പ്ര​വി​ശ‍്യ​യി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​ന​യു​മാ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലി​ലാ​ണ് കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പാ​കി​സ്താ​ന്‍ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ഷ​ഹ​ബാ​സ് ഷെ​രീ​ഫ് സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രെ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ച്ചു. തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രാ​യ യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​വ​ർ വ​ൻ വി​ജ​യ​മാ​ണ് നേ​ടി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ത്തു.

