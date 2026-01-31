Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    31 Jan 2026 9:47 PM IST
    31 Jan 2026 9:47 PM IST

    സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ പാ​കി​സ്താ​നും ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശും

    Bangladesh and Pakistan
    ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​ബാ​ദ്: വി​വി​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ പാ​കി​സ്താ​നും ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശും തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചു. പാ​ക് വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ഇ​സ്ഹാ​ഖ് ധാ​റും ബം​ഗ്ലാ​​ദേ​ശ് വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് തൗ​ഹീ​ദ് ഹു​സൈ​നും ത​മ്മി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ച​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ലാ​ണ് തീ​രു​മാ​നം.

    വ്യാ​പാ​ര, സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കും. മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ പു​തി​യ സം​ഭ​വ വി​കാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​രു​വ​രും ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്തു.

    bangladesh cooperation Pakistan
