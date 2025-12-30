Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    World
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 2:45 AM IST
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 2:46 AM IST

    ദീർഘദൂര ക്രൂസ് മിസൈലുകൾ പരീക്ഷിച്ച് ഉത്തര കൊറിയ

    ദീർഘദൂര ക്രൂസ് മിസൈലുകൾ പരീക്ഷിച്ച് ഉത്തര കൊറിയ
    സോ​ൾ: ത​ന്ത്ര​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​യ ദീ​ർ​ഘ​ദൂ​ര ക്രൂ​സ് മി​സൈ​ലു​ക​ൾ പ​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​താ​യി ഉ​ത്ത​ര കൊ​റി​യ. ഭ​ര​ണ​ക​ക്ഷി​യാ​യ വ​ർ​ക്കേ​ഴ്സ് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി അ​ടു​ത്ത വ​ർ​ഷം ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ച സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ന് മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യാ​ണ് ശ​ക്തി​പ്ര​ക​ട​നം.

    ഉ​ത്ത​ര കൊ​റി​യ ബാ​ലി​സ്റ്റി​ക് മി​സൈ​ലു​ക​ള​ട​ക്കം പ​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് യു.​എ​ൻ ര​ക്ഷാ​സ​മി​തി വി​ല​ക്കേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:north koreamissilescruise missile
