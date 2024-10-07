Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightവൈദ്യശാസ്ത്ര നൊബേല്‍...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Oct 2024 10:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Oct 2024 10:21 AM GMT

    വൈദ്യശാസ്ത്ര നൊബേല്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു; പുരസ്‌കാരം അമേരിക്കൻ ശാസ്ത്രജ്ഞർക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun
    cancel

    2024-ലെ വൈദ്യശാസ്ത്ര നൊബേല്‍ പുരസ്‌കാരം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. അമേരിക്കൻ ശാസ്ത്രജ്ഞരായ വിക്ടര്‍ ആംബ്രോസും ഗാരി റുവ്കുനിനുമാണ് പുരസ്‌കാരം ലഭിച്ചത്. മൈക്രോ ആര്‍.എന്‍.എയുടെ കണ്ടെത്തലിനും പോസ്റ്റ് ട്രാന്‍സ്‌ക്രിപ്ഷണല്‍ ജീന്‍ റെഗുലേഷനില്‍ അത് വഹിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ പങ്കിനെക്കുറിച്ചുമുള്ള പഠനത്തിനാണ് പുരസ്‌കാരം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Nobel Prize For MedicineNobel Prize 2024
    News Summary - Nobel Prize in Medicine announced
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick