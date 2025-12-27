Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
27 Dec 2025
Updated Ondate_range 27 Dec 2025 11:00 PM IST
ഹമാസിന് ഫണ്ട്: ഇറ്റലിയിൽ ഒമ്പത് പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
News Summary - Nine arrested in Italy for funding Hamas
റോം: ഹമാസിന് ഫണ്ട് നൽകിയതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ഇറ്റലിയിൽ ഒമ്പത് പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ. മൂന്ന് സന്നദ്ധ സംഘടനകളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവരാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. ഇവർ 70 ലക്ഷം യൂറോ ഫണ്ട് സമാഹരിച്ചുവെന്ന് അന്വേഷണസംഘം കണ്ടെത്തി.
ഒരാൾ ഇറ്റലിയിലെ ഫലസ്തീനിയൻ അസോസിയേഷൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് മുഹമ്മദ് ഹനൂൻ ആണ്. 2025 ജനുവരിയിൽ ഹമാസ് ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള സംഘടനകൾക്ക് ഫണ്ട് നൽകുന്നതിന് യൂറോപ്യൻ കൗൺസിൽ വിലക്കേർപ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു.
