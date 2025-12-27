Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    27 Dec 2025 11:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    27 Dec 2025 11:00 PM IST

    ഹമാസിന് ഫണ്ട്: ഇറ്റലിയിൽ ഒമ്പത് ​പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    ഹമാസിന് ഫണ്ട്: ഇറ്റലിയിൽ ഒമ്പത് ​പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    റോം: ​ഹ​മാ​സി​ന് ഫ​ണ്ട് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ഇ​റ്റ​ലി​യി​ൽ ഒ​മ്പ​ത് പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. മൂ​ന്ന് സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ടവരാണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​ർ 70 ല​ക്ഷം യൂ​റോ ഫ​ണ്ട് സ​മാ​ഹ​രി​ച്ചു​വെ​ന്ന് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​സം​ഘം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.

    ഒ​രാ​ൾ ഇ​റ്റ​ലി​യി​ലെ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഹ​നൂ​ൻ ആ​ണ്. 2025 ജ​നു​വ​രി​യി​ൽ ഹ​മാ​സ് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഫ​ണ്ട് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ വി​ല​ക്കേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:hamasItalyArrest
