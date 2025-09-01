Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    1 Sept 2025 11:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    1 Sept 2025 11:46 PM IST

    യുക്രെയ്ൻ മുൻ സ്പീക്കറുടെ കൊലപാതകം: ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    Andriy Parubiy
    ആ​ൻ​ഡ്രി പ​രൂ​ബി​യെ

    കി​യ​വ്: യു​ക്രെ​യ്ൻ മു​ൻ സ്പീ​ക്ക​റും പ്ര​മു​ഖ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ നേ​താ​വു​മാ​യ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്രി പ​രൂ​ബി​യെ (54) വെ​ടി​വെ​ച്ചു​കൊ​ന്ന കേ​സി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. പ്ര​തി​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചോ കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചോ ഉ​ള്ള വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ടി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ലി​വി​വ് ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് പ​രൂ​ബി​യ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. 2004ൽ ​യു​ക്രെ​യ്‌​നി​ലെ ഓ​റ​ഞ്ച് വി​പ്ല​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​യാ​ളാ​ണ് പ​രൂ​ബി​യ.

    X