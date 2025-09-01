യുക്രെയ്ൻ മുൻ സ്പീക്കറുടെ കൊലപാതകം: ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
1 Sept 2025 11:45 PM IST
1 Sept 2025 11:46 PM IST
യുക്രെയ്ൻ മുൻ സ്പീക്കറുടെ കൊലപാതകം: ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Murder of former Ukrainian speaker: One arrested
കിയവ്: യുക്രെയ്ൻ മുൻ സ്പീക്കറും പ്രമുഖ രാഷ്ട്രീയ നേതാവുമായ ആൻഡ്രി പരൂബിയെ (54) വെടിവെച്ചുകൊന്ന കേസിൽ ഒരാൾ പിടിയിലായി. പ്രതിയെക്കുറിച്ചോ കൊലപാതകത്തിന്റെ കാരണത്തെക്കുറിച്ചോ ഉള്ള വിവരങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവിട്ടിട്ടില്ല.
ശനിയാഴ്ച ലിവിവ് നഗരത്തിൽ വെച്ചാണ് പരൂബിയ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. 2004ൽ യുക്രെയ്നിലെ ഓറഞ്ച് വിപ്ലവത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തയാളാണ് പരൂബിയ.
