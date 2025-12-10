Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    10 Dec 2025 10:30 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Dec 2025 10:30 PM IST

    കൊലപാതകം: ആസ്ട്രേലിയയിൽ ഇന്ത‍്യന്‍ വംശജന് 25 വർഷം തടവ്

    കൊലപാതകം: ആസ്ട്രേലിയയിൽ ഇന്ത‍്യന്‍ വംശജന് 25 വർഷം തടവ്
    കാ​ന്‍ബ​റ: ആ​സ്ട്രേ​ലി​യ​യി​ൽ യു​വ​തി​യെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത‍്യ​ന്‍ വം​ശ​ജ​ന് 25 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വു​ശി​ക്ഷ. രാ​ജ് വീ​ന്ദ​ർ സി​ങ്ങി​നെ​യാ​ണ് (41) സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി ശി​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത്. 2018ൽ ​ഫാ​ർ​മ​സി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രി​യും മൃ​ഗ​സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ക​യു​മാ​യ ടോ​യ കോ​ർ​ഡി​ലി​യെ (24) ഉ​ത്ത​ര കാ​ന്‍സി​ലെ വാ​ങ്ങ​ട്ടി ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് രാ​ജ് വീ​ന്ദ​ർ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    prisonAustraliaMurder Case
