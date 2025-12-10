Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 Dec 2025 10:30 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Dec 2025 10:30 PM IST
കൊലപാതകം: ആസ്ട്രേലിയയിൽ ഇന്ത്യന് വംശജന് 25 വർഷം തടവ്text_fields
News Summary - Murder: Indian-origin man gets 25 years in prison in Australia
കാന്ബറ: ആസ്ട്രേലിയയിൽ യുവതിയെ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയ കേസിൽ ഇന്ത്യന് വംശജന് 25 വർഷം തടവുശിക്ഷ. രാജ് വീന്ദർ സിങ്ങിനെയാണ് (41) സുപ്രീംകോടതി ശിക്ഷിച്ചത്. 2018ൽ ഫാർമസി ജീവനക്കാരിയും മൃഗസംരക്ഷകയുമായ ടോയ കോർഡിലിയെ (24) ഉത്തര കാന്സിലെ വാങ്ങട്ടി ബീച്ചിൽ വെച്ച് രാജ് വീന്ദർ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തുകയായിരുന്നു.
