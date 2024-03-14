മുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്തഫ ഫലസ്തീൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയാകും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 March 2024 6:00 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 March 2024 6:00 PM GMT
മുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്തഫ ഫലസ്തീൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയാകുംtext_fields
News Summary - Muhammad Mustafa will become the Prime Minister of Palestine
ഫലസ്തീനിലെ ഇസ്രായേൽ വംശഹത്യയിൽ പ്രതിഷേധിച്ചും പട്ടിണി പടരുമ്പോൾ ഒന്നും ചെയ്യാനാകാത്തതിന്റെ ധാർമിക ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം ഏറ്റെടുത്തുമാണ് മുഹമ്മദ് ഇഷ്തയ്യിഹ് രാജിവെച്ചത്.
ജറൂസലം: മുഹമ്മദ് ഇഷ്തയ്യിഹ് രാജിവെച്ച ഒഴിവിൽ ഫലസ്തീൻ ഇൻവെസ്റ്റ്മെന്റ് ഫണ്ട് ചെയർമാൻ മുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്തഫ (70) പുതിയ ഫലസ്തീൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയാകും. 2013 -15 കാലയളവിൽ അദ്ദേഹം ഉപ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയും ധനമന്ത്രിയുമായിട്ടുണ്ട്.
