Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2024 6:00 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2024 6:00 PM GMT

    മുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്തഫ ഫലസ്തീൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയാകും

    Muhammad Mustafa
    ജറൂസലം: മുഹമ്മദ് ഇഷ്തയ്യിഹ് രാജിവെച്ച ഒഴിവിൽ ഫലസ്തീൻ ഇൻവെസ്റ്റ്മെന്റ് ഫണ്ട് ചെയർമാൻ മുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്തഫ (70) പുതിയ ഫലസ്തീൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയാകും. 2013 -15 കാലയളവിൽ അദ്ദേഹം ഉപ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയും ധനമന്ത്രിയുമായിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    ഫലസ്തീനിലെ ഇസ്രായേൽ വംശഹത്യയിൽ പ്രതിഷേധിച്ചും പട്ടിണി പടരുമ്പോൾ ഒന്നും ചെയ്യാനാകാത്തതിന്റെ ധാർമിക ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം ഏറ്റെടുത്തുമാണ് മുഹമ്മദ് ഇഷ്തയ്യിഹ് രാജിവെച്ചത്.

    TAGS:Muhammad MustafaPrime Minister of Palestine
