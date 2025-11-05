Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    5 Nov 2025 10:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    5 Nov 2025 10:08 PM IST

    സുരക്ഷാവീഴ്ച; മെക്സിക്കൻ പ്രസിഡന്‍റിനെ ചുംബിക്കാൻ ശ്രമം -വിഡിയോ

    സുരക്ഷാവീഴ്ച; മെക്സിക്കൻ പ്രസിഡന്‍റിനെ ചുംബിക്കാൻ ശ്രമം -വിഡിയോ
    മെ​ക്സി​കോ സി​റ്റി: മെ​ക്സി​കോ​യു​ടെ ആ​ദ്യ വ​നി​ത പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റാ​യ ക്ലോ​ഡി​യ ഷെ​യി​ൻ​ബോ​മി​നെ അ​ജ്ഞാ​ത​ൻ ചും​ബി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചു. മെ​ക്സി​കോ സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച​താ​യി തോ​ന്നു​ന്ന ഒ​രാ​ൾ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റി​നെ പി​ന്നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ്പ​ർ​ശി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചും​ബി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ക്ലോ​ഡി​യ ഇ​യാ​ളെ ത​ള്ളി​മാ​റ്റി. വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റി​ന്‍റെ ഓ​ഫി​സ് പ്ര​തി​ക​രി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ വി​ഡി​യോ പ്ര​ച​രി​ച്ച​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് സു​ര​ക്ഷാ​വീ​ഴ്ച​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ​താ​യി ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ വി​മ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:mexicoWorld NewsClaudia Sheinbaum
    News Summary - Man gropes, attempts to kiss Mexico’s President Claudia during public event
