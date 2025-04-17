Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    17 April 2025 6:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    17 April 2025 6:00 AM IST

    ഇസ്രായേലികൾക്ക് പ്രവേശനം നിഷേധിച്ച് മാലദ്വീപ്

    ഇസ്രായേലികൾക്ക് പ്രവേശനം നിഷേധിച്ച് മാലദ്വീപ്
    മാ​ലെ: ഗ​സ്സ വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ​യു​ടെ പേ​രി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം വി​ല​ക്കി മാ​ല​ദ്വീ​പ്. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച പാ​ർ​ല​​മെ​ന്റ് പാ​സാ​ക്കി​യ നി​യ​മ​ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി​യി​ൽ ​പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് മു​ഇ​സ്സു ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ല​ട​ക്കം ര​ണ്ട് രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ​പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് വി​ല​ക്ക് ബാ​ധ​ക​മാ​കു​മോ​യെ​ന്ന് വ്യ​ക്ത​മ​ല്ല. വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​രം പ്ര​ധാ​ന വ​രു​മാ​ന മാ​ർ​ഗ​മാ​യ രാ​ജ്യ​മാ​ണ് മാ​ല​ദ്വീ​പ്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി​യി​ൽ 59 ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ക​ൾ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യാ​ണ് ക​ണ​ക്ക്.

    TAGS:MaldivesIsraelis
    News Summary - Maldives denies entry to Israelis
