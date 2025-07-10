Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightകാനഡയിൽ പരിശീലന...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 10 July 2025 4:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 July 2025 4:49 PM IST

    കാനഡയിൽ പരിശീലന പറക്കലിനിടെ ചെറുവിമാനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് മലയാളി പൈലറ്റ് ട്രെയിനി മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കാനഡയിൽ പരിശീലന പറക്കലിനിടെ ചെറുവിമാനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് മലയാളി പൈലറ്റ് ട്രെയിനി മരിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    Sukesh

    കൊച്ചി: കാനഡയിൽ പരിശീലന പറക്കലിനിടെ ചെറുവിമാനങ്ങൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് മലയാളി ഫ്ലൈയിങ് സ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. കാനഡ സ്വദേശിയായ സഹവിദ്യാർഥിയും മരിച്ചു. തൃപ്പൂണിത്തുറ സ്വദേശിയായ ശ്രീഹരി സുകേഷ് (23), കാനഡ സ്വദേശി സാവന്ന മേയ്റോസുമാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    സെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്ക് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ തൃപ്പൂണിത്തുറ സ്റ്റാച്യു ന്യൂറോഡ് കൃഷ്ണ എൻക്ലേവ് 1 എയിലെ സുകേഷിന്റെയും യു.എസ്.ടി ഗ്ലോബൽ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥ ദീപയുടെയും മകനാണ് ശ്രീഹരി.കോൺസുലേറ്റ് ജനറൽ ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യയാണ് വിവരം അറിയിച്ചത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:malayalistudentdiespilot
    News Summary - Malayali Student pilot dies in mid-air crash in Canada
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X