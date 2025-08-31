Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Aug 2025 10:29 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Aug 2025 10:29 PM IST

    ‘എജുക്കേറ്റ് ഗേൾസി’ന് മഗ്സസെ പുരസ്കാരം

    Magsaysay Award, Educate Girls
    മ​നി​ല: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ വി​ദൂ​ര ഗ്രാ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ പോ​കാ​നാ​വാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സം ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘എ​ജു​ക്കേ​റ്റ് ഗേ​ൾ​സി’​ന് 67ാമ​ത് മ​ഗ്സ​സെ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം.

    മാ​ല​ദ്വീ​പി​ലെ ഷാ​ഹി​ന അ​ലി, ഫി​ലി​പ്പീ​ൻ​സി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഫ്ലാ​വ​യാ​നോ അ​ന്റോ​ണി​യോ വി​ല​ന്വേ​വ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കും പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​മു​ണ്ട്.

    മു​ൻ ഫി​ലി​പ്പീ​ൻ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് റ​മോ​ൺ മ​ഗ്സ​സെ​യു​ടെ പേ​രി​ലു​ള്ള പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ​നൊ​ബേ​ൽ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം എ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​റി​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴി​നാ​ണ് പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ക.

    Girl in a jacket

