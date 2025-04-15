യു.എസിൽ ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 April 2025 10:08 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 April 2025 10:08 PM IST
യു.എസിൽ ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits San Diego, tremors felt in Southern California
ലോസ് ആഞ്ജലസ്: തെക്കൻ കാലിഫോർണിയയിൽ ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതായി റിപ്പോർട്ട്. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 5.1 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനമാണുണ്ടായതെന്ന് യു.എസ് ജിയോളജിക്കൽ സർവേ അറിയിച്ചു. സാൻ ഡീഗോ കൗണ്ടിയിലെ ജൂലിയന്റെ തെക്കൻ മേഖലയാണ് പ്രഭവകേന്ദ്രം. നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങളൊന്നും റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല. മേഖലയിൽ ചെറിയ തുടർചലനങ്ങൾ അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതായും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. 1994ൽ ലോസ് ആഞ്ജലസിലെ നോർത്ത്റിഡ്ജിലുണ്ടായ ഭൂകമ്പത്തിൽ നിരവധി പേർക്ക് ജീവൻ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story