Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 15 April 2025 10:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 April 2025 10:08 PM IST

    യു.എസിൽ ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനം

    യു.എസിൽ ശക്തമായ ഭൂചലനം
    ലോ​സ് ആ​ഞ്ജ​ല​സ്: തെ​ക്ക​ൻ കാ​ലി​ഫോ​ർ​ണി​യ​യി​ൽ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​നം അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച റി​ക്ട​ർ സ്കെ​യി​ലി​ൽ 5.1 തീ​വ്ര​ത രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​ന​മാ​ണു​ണ്ടാ​യ​തെ​ന്ന് യു.​എ​സ് ജി​യോ​ള​ജി​ക്ക​ൽ സ​ർ​വേ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. സാ​ൻ ഡീ​ഗോ കൗ​ണ്ടി​യി​ലെ ജൂ​ലി​യ​ന്റെ തെ​ക്ക​ൻ മേ​ഖ​ല​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​ഭ​വ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം. നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ചെ​റി​യ തു​ട​ർ​ച​ല​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. 1994ൽ ​ലോ​സ് ആ​ഞ്ജ​ല​സി​ലെ നോ​ർ​ത്ത്‌​റി​ഡ്ജി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഭൂ​ക​മ്പ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ജീ​വ​ൻ ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു.

    News Summary - Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits San Diego, tremors felt in Southern California
