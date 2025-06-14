Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jun 2025 1:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jun 2025 2:25 PM IST

    'മാഡം, ലഗേജ് കൂടുതലാണ്. അധിക ഭാരത്തിന് പണമടക്കണം'- ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ പറഞ്ഞതേ ഓർമയുള്ളൂ; പിന്നെ നടന്നത്...വിഡിയോ

    ‘മാഡം, ലഗേജ് കൂടുതലാണ്. അധിക ഭാരത്തിന് പണമടക്കണം’- ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ പറഞ്ഞതേ ഓർമയുള്ളൂ; പിന്നെ നടന്നത്...വിഡിയോ
    ഫെർനോ (ഇറ്റലി): വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ലഗേജ് പരിശോധനക്കിടെ അനുവദിക്കപ്പെട്ടതിനേക്കാൾ കൂടുതൽ ഭാരം ശ്രദ്ധയിൽപെട്ട ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ യുവതിയോട് പണം അടക്കാൻ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു. എന്നാൽ യുവതി ആവശ്യം നിരസിച്ചു. ഒന്നുകിൽ പണമടക്കുകയോ അല്ലെങ്കിൽ അധികഭാരം ഉള്ള വസ്തുക്കൾ പെട്ടിയിൽനിന്ന് എടുത്തു മാറ്റുകയോ ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ വീണ്ടും ആവശ്യപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ ഇതിനു തയാറാവാതിരുന്ന സ്ത്രീ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സൃഷ്ടിച്ചത് നാടകീയ രംഗങ്ങൾ. ഇറ്റലിയിലെ മിലാൻ മാൽപെൻസ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലാണ് ചൈനീസ് വംശജയായ യുവതി ബഹളം വെച്ചത്.

    ഫെർനോ (ഇറ്റലി): വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ലഗേജ് പരിശോധനക്കിടെ അനുവദിക്കപ്പെട്ടതിനേക്കാൾ കൂടുതൽ ഭാരം ശ്രദ്ധയിൽപെട്ട ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ യുവതിയോട് പണം അടക്കാൻ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു. എന്നാൽ യുവതി ആവശ്യം നിരസിച്ചു.

    ഒന്നുകിൽ പണമടക്കുകയോ അല്ലെങ്കിൽ അധികഭാരം ഉള്ള വസ്തുക്കൾ പെട്ടിയിൽനിന്ന് എടുത്തു മാറ്റുകയോ ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ വീണ്ടും ആവശ്യപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ ഇതിനു തയാറാവാതിരുന്ന സ്ത്രീ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സൃഷ്ടിച്ചത് നാടകീയ രംഗങ്ങൾ. ഇറ്റലിയിലെ മിലാൻ മാൽപെൻസ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലാണ് ചൈനീസ് വംശജയായ യുവതി ബഹളം വെച്ചത്.

    ഈ വിഡിയോ സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വൈറലായി. അധികനിരക്ക് അടക്കാനോ സ്യൂട്ട്കേസിൽ നിന്ന് കുറച്ച് സാധനങ്ങൾ നീക്കം ചെയ്യാനോ പറഞ്ഞതോടെ സ്ത്രീ തികച്ചും വൈകാരികമായി പ്രതികരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. നിലത്ത് കിടന്നുകൊണ്ട് ഉച്ചത്തിൽ ബഹളം വെച്ചു കൊണ്ടായിരുന്നു യുവതിയുടെ പ്രതികരണമെന്ന് വൈറൽ പ്രസ് റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നു. അവർ കൈയും കാലുമെല്ലാം നിലത്തിട്ടടിച്ച അവർ തല നിലത്തിട്ടടിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നത് വിഡിയോയിൽ കാണാം.

    ഒരു കുട്ടിയെ പോലെയാണ് സ്ത്രീ പെരുമാറിയത്. ഉദ്യോ​ഗസ്ഥരും എയർപോർട്ടിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന മറ്റ് യാത്രക്കാരുമെല്ലാം രംഗം കാണുന്നതും ഉദ്യോ​ഗസ്ഥർ സ്ത്രീയെ സാന്ത്വനിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതും വിഡിയോയിൽ കാണാം. പിന്നീട്, ഇവരെ യാത്ര ചെയ്യേണ്ടിയിരുന്ന വിമാനത്തിൽ നിന്നും മാറ്റുകയും രം​ഗം ഒന്ന് തണുത്ത ശേഷം മറ്റൊരു വിമാനത്തിൽ ടിക്കറ്റ് നൽകി വിടുകയും ആയിരുന്നു എന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ടുകൾ പറയുന്നത്. എന്നാൽ ഇവർ സാധനങ്ങൾ എടുത്തുമാറ്റിയോ എന്ന് വ്യക്തമല്ല. ആറ് മില്ല്യനിലധികം പേരാണ് വിഡിയോ കണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്.

