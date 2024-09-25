Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightബ്രിട്ടീഷ് പൗരന്മാർ...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 5:18 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 5:18 PM GMT

    ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് പൗരന്മാർ ലബനാൻ വിടാൻ നിർദേശം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Leave Lebanon now, Starmer tells Britons
    cancel

    ല​ണ്ട​ൻ: ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലും ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല​യും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷം രൂ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രോ​ട് ഉ​ട​ൻ ല​ബ​നാ​ൻ വി​ടാ​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി കെ​യ​ർ സ്റ്റാ​ർ​മ​ർ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി.

    അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര പ​ലാ​യ​നം ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യി വ​ന്നാ​ൽ ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യാ​നാ​യി എ​ഴു​നൂ​റോ​ളം സൈ​നി​ക​രെ ദ്വീ​പ് രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​മാ​യ സൈ​പ്ര​സി​ൽ വി​ന്യ​സി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രാ​ണ് ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലു​ള്ള​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:BritonsLebanonKeir Starmer
    News Summary - Leave Lebanon now, Starmer tells Britons
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick