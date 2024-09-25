ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് പൗരന്മാർ ലബനാൻ വിടാൻ നിർദേശം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 25 Sep 2024 5:18 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 Sep 2024 5:18 PM GMT
ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് പൗരന്മാർ ലബനാൻ വിടാൻ നിർദേശംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Leave Lebanon now, Starmer tells Britons
ലണ്ടൻ: ഇസ്രായേലും ഹിസ്ബുല്ലയും തമ്മിലുള്ള സംഘർഷം രൂക്ഷമായതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് പൗരന്മാരോട് ഉടൻ ലബനാൻ വിടാൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി കെയർ സ്റ്റാർമർ നിർദേശം നൽകി.
അടിയന്തര പലായനം ആവശ്യമായി വന്നാൽ തരണം ചെയ്യാനായി എഴുനൂറോളം സൈനികരെ ദ്വീപ് രാഷ്ട്രമായ സൈപ്രസിൽ വിന്യസിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് പൗരന്മാരാണ് ലബനാനിലുള്ളത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story