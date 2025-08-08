Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Aug 2025 10:17 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Aug 2025 10:17 PM IST

    ലബനാനിൽ ഇസ്രായേൽ ആക്രമണം: ആറുപേർ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു

    Israeli attack in Lebanon
    ലബനനിൽ ഇസ്രായേൽ നടത്തിയ ആക്രമണം

    ബൈ​റൂ​ത്: കി​ഴ​ക്ക​ൻ ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ൽ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വ്യോ​മാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​റു​പേ​ർ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    മ​സ്‌​ന​യി​ലെ ല​ബ​നാ​ൻ അ​തി​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു സ​മീ​പം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ വ്യോ​മാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പോ​പു​ല​ർ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട് ഫോ​ർ ദ ​ലി​ബ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ന്റെ കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗം മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് വി​സാ​ഹും അം​ഗ​ര​ക്ഷ​ക​നും കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. 10 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു.

    TAGS:World NewsLebanonIsrael Attack
    News Summary - Israeli attack in Lebanon: Six killed
