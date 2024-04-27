Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    27 April 2024 6:15 PM GMT
    Updated On
    27 April 2024 6:16 PM GMT

    പുതിയ വെടിനിർത്തൽ നിർദേശവുമായി ഇസ്രായേൽ

    പുതിയ വെടിനിർത്തൽ നിർദേശവുമായി ഇസ്രായേൽ
    ഗ​സ്സ: വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ലി​നും ബ​ന്ദി മോ​ച​ന​ത്തി​നു​മാ​യി ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ പു​തി​യ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഈ​ജി​പ്ത്, ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ വ​ഴി ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ല​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി ഹ​മാ​സ് ഗ​സ്സ ഉ​പ​മേ​ധാ​വി ഖ​ലീ​ൽ അ​ൽ ഹ​യ്യ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ആ​റാ​ഴ്ച​​ത്തെ വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ലി​ന് പ​ക​ര​മാ​യി 20 ബ​ന്ദി​ക​ളെ മോ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് പ്ര​ധാ​ന നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം. നേ​ര​ത്തെ 40 ബ​ന്ദി​ക​ളു​ടെ മോ​ച​ന​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. സൈ​നി​ക പി​ന്മാ​റ്റ​വും കൂ​ടാ​തെ ബ​ന്ദി മോ​ച​നം സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന നി​ല​പാ​ടി​ലാണ് ഹ​മാ​സ്.

    TAGS:ceasefireIsrael Palestine Conflict
    News Summary - Israel with a new ceasefire proposal
