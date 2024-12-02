Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    2 Dec 2024 4:33 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Dec 2024 4:33 PM GMT

    ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ൽ ബാ​ങ്കു​വി​ളി​ക്ക് വി​ല​ക്ക്

    ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ൽ ബാ​ങ്കു​വി​ളി​ക്ക് വി​ല​ക്ക്
    തെ​ൽ അ​വീ​വ്: ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ൽ പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളി​ൽ ബാ​ങ്കു​വി​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് വി​ല​ക്കി. തീ​വ്ര​വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷ ദേ​ശീ​യ സു​ര​ക്ഷ മ​ന്ത്രി ഇ​റ്റ​മ​ർ ബെ​ൻ ഗ്വി​റാ​ണ് മ​സ്ജി​ദു​ക​ളി​ലെ ബാ​ങ്കു​വി​ളി അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നും ലൗ​ഡ് സ്പീ​ക്ക​റു​ക​ൾ ക​ണ്ടു​കെ​ട്ടി പി​ഴ​യി​ടാ​നും ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ട​ത്.

    ജൂ​ത പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​ലോ​സ​ര​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ് നി​രോ​ധ​ന​മേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    17.8 ല​ക്ഷം മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ൾ വ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ൽ അ​വ​രു​ടെ ജ​ന​സം​ഖ്യ പ്രാ​തി​നി​ധ്യം 18 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​മാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:IsraelAzan
