Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    31 May 2025 12:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    31 May 2025 12:01 AM IST

    മാലദ്വീപിൽ വിദ്യാർഥിയുടെ വിരലൊടിച്ച കേസിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ അധ്യാപകന് ജാമ്യം

    മാലദ്വീപിൽ വിദ്യാർഥിയുടെ വിരലൊടിച്ച കേസിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ അധ്യാപകന് ജാമ്യം
    മാലി: മാലദ്വീപിൽ 11കാരനായ വിദ്യാർഥിയുടെ വിരലൊടിച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ പിടിയിലായ ഇന്ത്യൻ അധ്യാപകന് ജാമ്യം.

    അധ്യാപകന്റെ ആവശ്യമായ രേഖകൾ വാങ്ങിവെച്ച് പൊലീസ് റിമാൻഡ് നീട്ടുകയോ കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കുകയോ ചെയ്യാതെയാണ് വിട്ടയച്ചതെന്ന് പ്രാദേശിക പോർട്ടലായ അദ്ഹദു റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തു. താ അറ്റോളിലെ കണ്ഡൂദൂവിലെ സ്കൂളിൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ചയാണ് അധ്യാപകന്റെ പരാക്രമമുണ്ടായത്.

