Madhyamam
    Posted On
    20 March 2024 5:25 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 March 2024 5:25 PM GMT

    യു.എസിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദ്യാർഥിയെ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയി

    യു.എസിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദ്യാർഥിയെ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയി
    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്

    ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദ്: യു.​എ​സി​ൽ പ​ഠി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യെ ത​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യ​താ​യി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്. ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി​നെ​യാ​ണ് കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​ത്. മ​ക​ൻ ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും അ​വ​ന്റെ വൃ​ക്ക വി​ൽ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ മാ​താ​പി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​ജ്ഞാ​ത​ർ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​മ​യ​ച്ചു.

    ഒ​രു​ല​ക്ഷം രു​പ​ക്ക് തു​ല്യ​മാ​യ തു​ക മോ​ച​ന​ദ്ര​വ്യം അ​യ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ആ​വ​ശ്യം. ഒ​ഹാ​യോ​യി​ലെ ക്ല​വ്‍ലാ​ൻ​ഡ് യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ​ഐ.​ടി മാ​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് പ​ഠി​ക്കാ​നാ​യാ​ണ് 25കാ​ര​ൻ യു.​എ​സി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    Indian student kidnapping case USA
