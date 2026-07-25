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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightഹുർമുസിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 25 July 2026 12:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 July 2026 12:10 AM IST

    ഹുർമുസിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ കപ്പലിന് നേരെ ആക്രമണം; കപ്പലിലുള്ളത് 29 ഇന്ത്യക്കാർ

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    ഹുർമുസിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ കപ്പലിന് നേരെ ആക്രമണം; കപ്പലിലുള്ളത് 29 ഇന്ത്യക്കാർ
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    ഹുർമുസ് കടലിടുക്കിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ കപ്പലിന് നേരെ ആക്രമണം നടന്നതായി റിപ്പോർട്ട്. 'ദിശ' എന്ന് പേരുള്ള ഇന്ത്യൻ കപ്പലിന് നേരെയാണ് ആക്രമണം ഉണ്ടായത്. കപ്പലിൽ ആകെ 29 ഇന്ത്യക്കാരാണ് ഉള്ളത്. ആക്രമണം നടത്തിയത് യു.എസാണോ അതോ ഇറാന്റെ ഭാഗത്തുനിന്നാണോ എന്ന കാര്യത്തിൽ ഇതുവരെ ഔദ്യോഗിക സ്ഥിരീകരണമോ വ്യക്തതയോ വന്നിട്ടില്ല. സംഭവത്തെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കായി അന്വേഷണം നടത്തിവരികയാണ്.

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    TAGS:indian shipship attackStrait of Hormuz
    News Summary - Indian Ship 'Disha' Attacked in Strait of Hormuz; 29 Indian Crew Members On Board
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