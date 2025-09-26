മെഡിക്കൽ തട്ടിപ്പ്: യു.എസിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡോക്ടർക്ക് 14 വർഷം തടവ്

cancel camera_altപ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം By മാധ്യമം ലേഖകൻ Listen to this Article ന്യൂ​യോ​ർ​ക്: ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് കേ​സി​ൽ യു.​എ​സി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​നാ​യ ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​ക്ക് 14 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും 40 ല​ക്ഷം ഡോ​ള​ർ പി​ഴ​യും വി​ധി​ച്ചു. പെ​ൻ​സ​ൽ​വേ​നി​യ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നീ​ൽ കെ. ​ആ​ന​ന്ദ് ആ​ണ് ശി​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്, നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ത വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ വി​ത​ര​ണം, ക​ള്ള​പ്പ​ണം വെ​ളു​പ്പി​ക്ക​ൽ, ഗൂ​ഢാ​ലോ​ച​ന തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ശി​ക്ഷ. ഏ​പ്രി​ലി​ലാ​ണ് നീ​ൽ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. Show Full Article

Indian-origin doctor sentenced to 14 years in prison for medical fraud in US