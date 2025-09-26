മെഡിക്കൽ തട്ടിപ്പ്: യു.എസിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡോക്ടർക്ക് 14 വർഷം തടവ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Sept 2025 10:47 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Sept 2025 10:47 PM IST
മെഡിക്കൽ തട്ടിപ്പ്: യു.എസിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡോക്ടർക്ക് 14 വർഷം തടവ്text_fields
News Summary - Indian-origin doctor sentenced to 14 years in prison for medical fraud in US
ന്യൂയോർക്: തട്ടിപ്പ് കേസിൽ യു.എസിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ വംശജനായ ഡോക്ടർക്ക് 14 വർഷം തടവും 40 ലക്ഷം ഡോളർ പിഴയും വിധിച്ചു. പെൻസൽവേനിയ സ്വദേശി നീൽ കെ. ആനന്ദ് ആണ് ശിക്ഷിക്കപ്പെട്ടത്.
മെഡിക്കൽ തട്ടിപ്പ്, നിയന്ത്രിത വസ്തുക്കളുടെ നിയമവിരുദ്ധ വിതരണം, കള്ളപ്പണം വെളുപ്പിക്കൽ, ഗൂഢാലോചന തുടങ്ങിയ കേസുകളിലാണ് ശിക്ഷ. ഏപ്രിലിലാണ് നീൽ അറസ്റ്റിലായത്.
