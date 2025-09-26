Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightമെഡിക്കൽ തട്ടിപ്പ്:...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 10:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 10:47 PM IST

    മെഡിക്കൽ തട്ടിപ്പ്: യു.എസിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡോക്ടർക്ക് 14 വർഷം തടവ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മെഡിക്കൽ തട്ടിപ്പ്: യു.എസിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡോക്ടർക്ക് 14 വർഷം തടവ്
    cancel
    camera_altപ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം
    Listen to this Article

    ന്യൂ​യോ​ർ​ക്: ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് കേ​സി​ൽ യു.​എ​സി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​നാ​യ ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​ക്ക് 14 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും 40 ല​ക്ഷം ഡോ​ള​ർ പി​ഴ​യും വി​ധി​ച്ചു. പെ​ൻ​സ​ൽ​വേ​നി​യ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നീ​ൽ കെ. ​ആ​ന​ന്ദ് ആ​ണ് ശി​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്, നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ത വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ വി​ത​ര​ണം, ക​ള്ള​പ്പ​ണം വെ​ളു​പ്പി​ക്ക​ൽ, ഗൂ​ഢാ​ലോ​ച​ന തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ശി​ക്ഷ. ഏ​പ്രി​ലി​ലാ​ണ് നീ​ൽ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:USAmedical fraud
    News Summary - Indian-origin doctor sentenced to 14 years in prison for medical fraud in US
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X