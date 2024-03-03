Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 3 March 2024 3:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 March 2024 3:43 AM GMT

    ആഫ്രിക്കയിൽ മരിച്ച ഇന്ത്യക്കാരുടെ മരണകാരണം കണ്ടെത്താൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി

    deaths
    അബിജാൻ: പടിഞ്ഞാറൻ ആഫ്രിക്കയിൽ മരിച്ചത് ഇന്ത്യക്കാരാണെന്ന് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. സന്തോഷ് ഗോയൽ, സഞ്ജയ് ഗോയൽ എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്. അബിദ്ജാനിലാണ് ഇവരെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. മരിച്ചവരുടെ കുടുംബവുമായി ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    ഇവരുടെ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമം തുടരുകയാണ്. മരണകാരണത്തെ കുറിച്ചു സൂക്ഷ്മമായി നിരീക്ഷിക്കുകയാണെന്നും എംബസി അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    TAGS:West Africaindians found dead
