ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് സംഘർഷം: ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹൈകമീഷൻ വിസ സെന്ററുകളുടെ സുരക്ഷ ശക്തമാക്കി

Posted Ondate_range 21 Dec 2025 11:15 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Dec 2025 11:15 PM IST
ധാക്ക: യുവനേതാവിന്റെ കൊലയോടെ കൂടുതൽ പ്രക്ഷുബ്ധമായ ബംഗ്ലാദേശിലെ സാഹചര്യം കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് ഹൈകമീഷൻ ഓഫിസ്, വിസ സെന്ററുകൾ തുടങ്ങിയവക്കുള്ള സുരക്ഷ ശക്തമാക്കി.
സിൽഹെത് മേഖലയിലെ ഓഫിസുകളുടെ സുരക്ഷയാണ് ശക്തമാക്കിയത്. സംഘർഷ സാധ്യതയെതുടർന്ന് ചിറ്റഗോംഗിലെ വിസ സെന്ററിന്റെ പ്രവർത്തനം ഇന്ത്യ നിർത്തിവെച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
നേരത്തേ, രാജ്ഷാഹി, ഖുൽന എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലെ വിസ സെന്ററുകളുടെ പ്രവർത്തനവും ഇന്ത്യ നിർത്തിവെച്ചിരുന്നു.
