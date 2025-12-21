Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightബംഗ്ലാദേശ് സംഘർഷം:...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Dec 2025 11:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Dec 2025 11:15 PM IST

    ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് സംഘർഷം: ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹൈകമീഷൻ വിസ സെന്ററുകളുടെ സുരക്ഷ ശക്തമാക്കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ചി​റ്റ​ഗോം​ഗി​ലെ വി​സ സെ​ന്റ​ർ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ചു
    ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് സംഘർഷം: ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹൈകമീഷൻ വിസ സെന്ററുകളുടെ സുരക്ഷ ശക്തമാക്കി
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ധാ​ക്ക: യു​വ​നേ​താ​വി​ന്റെ കൊ​ല​യോ​ടെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ പ്ര​ക്ഷു​ബ്ധ​മാ​യ ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശി​ലെ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യം ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ അ​സി​സ്റ്റ​ന്റ് ഹൈ​ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫി​സ്, വി​സ സെ​ന്റ​റു​ക​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ക്കു​ള്ള സു​ര​ക്ഷ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    സി​ൽ​ഹെ​ത് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ളു​ടെ സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യാ​ണ് ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യെ​തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ചി​റ്റ​ഗോം​ഗി​ലെ വി​സ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ന്റെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ഇ​ന്ത്യ നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    നേ​ര​ത്തേ, രാ​ജ്ഷാ​ഹി, ഖു​ൽ​ന എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ വി​സ സെ​ന്റ​റു​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​വും ഇ​ന്ത്യ നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:bangladeshindian high commissionbangladesh violence
    News Summary - Indian High Commission tightens security at visa centers in Bangladesh
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X