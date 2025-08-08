Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    8 Aug 2025 10:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    8 Aug 2025 10:05 PM IST

    ഇന്ത്യ-റഷ്യ ഭായി ഭായി: മോദി പുടിനുമായി ഫോണിൽ സംസാരിച്ചു

    ഇന്ത്യ-റഷ്യ ഭായി ഭായി: മോദി പുടിനുമായി ഫോണിൽ സംസാരിച്ചു
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച റഷ്യൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് പുടിനുമായി ഫോണിൽ സംസാരിച്ചു. ഇരുവരും തമ്മിലുള്ള പങ്കാളിത്തം കൂടുതൽ ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്താനുള്ള പ്രതിജ്ഞാബദ്ധത നേതാക്കൾ ആവർത്തിച്ചു.

    യുക്രെയ്‌ൻ സംഘർഷത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് പുടിൻ മോദിയോട് വിശദീകരിച്ചു. ഇതിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ നിലപാട് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ആവർത്തിച്ചു. റഷ്യൻ എണ്ണ വാങ്ങുന്നതിൽ ട്രംപ് ഇന്ത്യക്ക് മേൽ സമ്മർദം ചെലുത്തുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് സംഭാഷണം.

    TAGS:Narendra ModiVladimir Putinindia-russiaIndia News
    News Summary - India-Russia Bhai Bhai: Modi spoke to Putin over phone
