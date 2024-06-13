Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2024 6:00 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2024 6:00 PM GMT

    ചെങ്കടലിൽ ചരക്ക് കപ്പലിനു നേരെ ഹൂതി ആക്രമണം

    Houthi attack
    സനആ: ചെങ്കടലിൽ ചരക്ക് കപ്പലിനുനേരെ ഹൂതികളുടെ ആക്രമണം. ബോട്ടിൽ സ്ഥാപിച്ച സ്ഫോടക വസ്തുക്കൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ചാണ് കപ്പലിനെ ആക്രമിച്ചത്. ലൈബീരിയൻ പതാകയേന്തിയ ഗ്രീക്ക് ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ള കപ്പലിനുനേരെ ആക്രമണം നടത്തിയതായി ഹൂതി സൈനിക വക്താവ് ബ്രിഗേഡിയർ ജനറൽ യഹ്‍യ സരീ പറഞ്ഞു. ഡ്രോണുകളും ബാലിസ്റ്റിക് മിസൈലുകളും ആക്രമണത്തിന് ഉപയോഗിച്ചതായി അദ്ദേഹം അവകാശപ്പെട്ടു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Houthi attackcargo shipRed Sea
    News Summary - Houthi attack on cargo ship in Red Sea
