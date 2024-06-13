ചെങ്കടലിൽ ചരക്ക് കപ്പലിനു നേരെ ഹൂതി ആക്രമണം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 13 Jun 2024 6:00 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jun 2024 6:00 PM GMT
ചെങ്കടലിൽ ചരക്ക് കപ്പലിനു നേരെ ഹൂതി ആക്രമണംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Houthi attack on cargo ship in Red Sea
സനആ: ചെങ്കടലിൽ ചരക്ക് കപ്പലിനുനേരെ ഹൂതികളുടെ ആക്രമണം. ബോട്ടിൽ സ്ഥാപിച്ച സ്ഫോടക വസ്തുക്കൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ചാണ് കപ്പലിനെ ആക്രമിച്ചത്. ലൈബീരിയൻ പതാകയേന്തിയ ഗ്രീക്ക് ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ള കപ്പലിനുനേരെ ആക്രമണം നടത്തിയതായി ഹൂതി സൈനിക വക്താവ് ബ്രിഗേഡിയർ ജനറൽ യഹ്യ സരീ പറഞ്ഞു. ഡ്രോണുകളും ബാലിസ്റ്റിക് മിസൈലുകളും ആക്രമണത്തിന് ഉപയോഗിച്ചതായി അദ്ദേഹം അവകാശപ്പെട്ടു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story