    World
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Feb 2025 11:30 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2025 11:36 PM IST

    ജ​ർ​മ​നി​യി​ൽ അ​തി​വേ​ഗ ട്രെ​യി​നും ​ട്ര​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രു​മ​ര​ണം

    ബ​ർ​ലി​ൻ: ജ​ർ​മ​നി​യി​ൽ അ​തി​വേ​ഗ ട്രെ​യി​നും ​ട്ര​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രു​മ​ര​ണം. 25 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ആ​റു​പേ​രു​ടെ നി​ല ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​ണ്. ഹാം​ബ​ർ​ഗ് ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ക്രോ​സി​ങ്ങി​ൽ പാ​ള​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​യ​റ്റി​യ ട്ര​ക്കി​ൽ ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    291 പേ​രാ​ണ് ​ട്രെ​യി​നി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ട്ര​ക്ക് ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യാ​നാ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:World NewsHigh Speed TrainTruckDeath
    News Summary - High-speed train and truck collide in Germany, one dead
