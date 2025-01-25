Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightഅൽബേനിയൻ ആർച്ച് ബിഷപ്...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jan 2025 9:52 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jan 2025 9:52 PM IST

    അൽബേനിയൻ ആർച്ച് ബിഷപ് അനസ്താസിയോസ് അന്തരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അൽബേനിയൻ ആർച്ച് ബിഷപ് അനസ്താസിയോസ് അന്തരിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ന​സ്താ​സി​യോ​സ്  

    ടി​രാ​ന: അ​ൽ​ബേ​നി​യ​യി​ലെ ആ​ർ​ച്ച് ബി​ഷ​പ് അ​ന​സ്താ​സി​യോ​സ് (95) അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു. മ​ത​പ​ര​മാ​യ ആ​ചാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ച ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് ഭ​ര​ണ​ം 1990ൽ തകർന്ന ​ശേ​ഷം രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് സ​ഭ​യെ പു​ന​രു​ജ്ജീ​വി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ്ര​ധാ​ന പ​ങ്കു​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. അ​ൽ​ബേ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് പ​ള്ളി​ക​ൾ, വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ, ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു. പു​തി​യ ത​ല​മു​റ​യി​ലെ വൈ​ദി​ക​രെ പ​രി​ശീ​ലി​പ്പി​ച്ച അ​ന​സ്താ​സി​യോ​സ് 33 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ലേ​റെ സേ​വ​ന​മ​നു​ഷ്ഠി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Albania Orthodox Church
    News Summary - Head of Albania Orthodox Church dies
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X