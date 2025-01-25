അൽബേനിയൻ ആർച്ച് ബിഷപ് അനസ്താസിയോസ് അന്തരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Jan 2025 9:52 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Jan 2025 9:52 PM IST
അൽബേനിയൻ ആർച്ച് ബിഷപ് അനസ്താസിയോസ് അന്തരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Head of Albania Orthodox Church dies
ടിരാന: അൽബേനിയയിലെ ആർച്ച് ബിഷപ് അനസ്താസിയോസ് (95) അന്തരിച്ചു. മതപരമായ ആചാരങ്ങൾ നിരോധിച്ച കമ്യൂണിസ്റ്റ് ഭരണം 1990ൽ തകർന്ന ശേഷം രാജ്യത്തെ ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് സഭയെ പുനരുജ്ജീവിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിൽ അദ്ദേഹം പ്രധാന പങ്കുവഹിച്ചു. അൽബേനിയയിൽ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നൂറുകണക്കിന് പള്ളികൾ, വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ, ജീവകാരുണ്യ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ സ്ഥാപിച്ചു. പുതിയ തലമുറയിലെ വൈദികരെ പരിശീലിപ്പിച്ച അനസ്താസിയോസ് 33 വർഷത്തിലേറെ സേവനമനുഷ്ഠിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
