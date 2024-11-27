Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 27 Nov 2024 6:15 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 Nov 2024 6:22 PM GMT
പശ്ചിമേഷ്യയെ മാറ്റിവരക്കാനുള്ള മോഹങ്ങൾക്ക് തിരിച്ചടിയെന്ന് ഹമാസ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Hamas ;setback to its ambitions to transform the Middle East
ഗസ്സ സിറ്റി: പശ്ചിമേഷ്യയെ മാറ്റിവരക്കാനുള്ള ഇസ്രായേൽ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ബിന്യമിൻ നെതന്യാഹുവിന്റെ മോഹങ്ങൾക്ക് തിരിച്ചടിയാണ് ലബനാനിലെ വെടിനിർത്തൽ കരാറെന്ന് ഹമാസ്.
‘‘ഫലസ്തീൻ ജനതക്കു മേലുള്ള സയണിസ്റ്റ് അധിനിവേശത്തിനും മൃഗീയ അതിക്രമങ്ങൾക്കുമെതിരെ പതറാത്ത പിന്തുണയുമായി കൂടെനിന്ന ലബനാൻ ജനതയുടെ ദൃഢചിത്തതയെയും ത്യാഗങ്ങളെയും ഹമാസ് വിലമതിക്കുന്നു. ’’- വാർത്തക്കുറിപ്പ് പറഞ്ഞു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story