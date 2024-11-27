Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    27 Nov 2024 6:15 PM GMT
    Updated On
    27 Nov 2024 6:22 PM GMT

    പ​ശ്ചി​മേ​ഷ്യ​യെ മാ​റ്റി​വ​ര​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള മോ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തിരി​ച്ച​ടി​യെ​ന്ന് ഹ​മാ​സ്

    hamas
    ഗ​സ്സ സി​റ്റി: പ​ശ്ചി​മേ​ഷ്യ​യെ മാ​റ്റി​വ​ര​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ബി​ന്യ​മി​ൻ നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു​വി​ന്റെ മോ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി​യാ​ണ് ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലെ വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ ക​രാ​റെ​ന്ന് ഹ​മാ​സ്.

    ‘‘ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ ജ​ന​ത​ക്കു മേ​ലു​ള്ള സ​യ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ​ത്തി​നും മൃ​ഗീ​യ അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രെ പ​ത​റാ​ത്ത പി​ന്തു​ണ​യു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടെ​നി​ന്ന ല​ബ​നാ​ൻ ജ​ന​ത​യു​ടെ ദൃ​ഢ​ചി​ത്ത​ത​യെ​യും ത്യാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ഹ​മാ​സ് വി​ല​മ​തി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ’’- വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക്കു​റി​പ്പ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:hamasmiddle eastsetback
