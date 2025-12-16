Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    പാകിസ്താനിൽ 18 ബസ് യാത്രക്കാരെ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയി

    
    രക്ഷപ്പെട്ട യാത്രക്കാർ

    ക​റാ​ച്ചി: പാ​കി​സ്താ​നി​ലെ സി​ന്ധ് പ്ര​വി​ശ‍്യ​യി​ൽ 18 ബ​സ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രെ സാ​യു​ധ സം​ഘം ത​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി.

    തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ഗോ​ട്കി മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ മു​ഖം മൂ​ടി ധ​രി​ച്ച അ​ക്ര​മി​ക​ൾ ക്വ​റ്റ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ബ​സി​ന് നേ​രെ വെ​ടി​യു​തി​ർ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 30 യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രാ​ണ് ബ​സി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​ക്കും ചി​ല യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു.

    തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാത്രിയോടെയാണ് 25 പേരടങ്ങുന്ന അക്രമി സംഘം സാദിഖാബാദിൽ ബസ് ആക്രമിച്ചത്. ഡ്രൈവറും യാത്രക്കാരും ഉൾപ്പെടെ നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റതായാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. കൊള്ളസംഘത്തെ കണ്ടെത്താനായി പൊലീസ് പരിശോധന ശക്തമാക്കി.

    TAGS:kidnapingInternational NewsPakistanLatest News
    News Summary - Gunmen abduct 18 bus passengers in Pakistan
