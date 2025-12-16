പാകിസ്താനിൽ 18 ബസ് യാത്രക്കാരെ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 16 Dec 2025 11:35 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Dec 2025 11:35 PM IST
പാകിസ്താനിൽ 18 ബസ് യാത്രക്കാരെ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയിtext_fields
News Summary - Gunmen abduct 18 bus passengers in Pakistan
കറാച്ചി: പാകിസ്താനിലെ സിന്ധ് പ്രവിശ്യയിൽ 18 ബസ് യാത്രക്കാരെ സായുധ സംഘം തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുപോയി.
തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഗോട്കി മേഖലയിൽ മുഖം മൂടി ധരിച്ച അക്രമികൾ ക്വറ്റയിലേക്ക് പോവുകയായിരുന്ന ബസിന് നേരെ വെടിയുതിർക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. 30 യാത്രക്കാരാണ് ബസിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. സംഭവത്തിൽ ഡ്രൈവർക്കും ചില യാത്രക്കാർക്കും പരിക്കേറ്റു.
തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാത്രിയോടെയാണ് 25 പേരടങ്ങുന്ന അക്രമി സംഘം സാദിഖാബാദിൽ ബസ് ആക്രമിച്ചത്. ഡ്രൈവറും യാത്രക്കാരും ഉൾപ്പെടെ നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റതായാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. കൊള്ളസംഘത്തെ കണ്ടെത്താനായി പൊലീസ് പരിശോധന ശക്തമാക്കി.
