Posted Ondate_range 20 Dec 2024 10:03 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Dec 2024 10:03 PM IST
ഗൂഗ്ൾ 10 ശതമാനം മാനേജീരിയൽ ജീവനക്കാരെ പിരിച്ചുവിടുന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Google lays off 10 percent of Management staff
വാഷിങ്ടൺ: നിർമിതബുദ്ധി മേഖലയിൽ മത്സരം കടുത്ത സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ 10 ശതമാനം മാനേജീരിയൽ ജീവനക്കാരെ പുറത്താക്കാൻ തീരുമാനിച്ച് ടെക് കമ്പനിയായ ഗൂഗ്ൾ. ഡയറക്ടർമാരും വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റുമാരും ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ളവർക്കാണ് ജോലി നഷ്ടമാകുന്നത്.
കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ടുവർഷമായി വിവിധ ഘട്ടങ്ങളിലായി ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് ജോലിക്കാരെ പിരിച്ചുവിട്ടിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം 12000ത്തിലേറെ പേരെ ഒഴിവാക്കി.
