Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Dec 2024 10:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Dec 2024 10:03 PM IST

    ഗൂ​ഗ്ൾ 10 ശ​ത​മാ​നം മാ​നേ​ജീ​രി​യ​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രെ പി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ടു​ന്നു

    വാ​ഷി​ങ്ട​ൺ: നി​ർ​മി​ത​ബു​ദ്ധി മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രം ക​ടു​ത്ത സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ 10 ശ​ത​മാ​നം മാ​നേ​ജീ​രി​യ​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രെ പു​റ​ത്താ​ക്കാ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ച് ടെ​ക് ക​മ്പ​നി​യാ​യ ഗൂ​ഗ്ൾ. ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​രും വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​രും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് ജോ​ലി ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ര​ണ്ടു​വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി വി​വി​ധ ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രെ പി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം 12000ത്തി​ലേ​റെ ​പേ​രെ ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കി.

