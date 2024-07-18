യുക്രെയ്ന് ആയുധ സഹായം പകുതിയാക്കാൻ ജർമനി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 July 2024 12:45 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 18 July 2024 12:45 AM GMT
യുക്രെയ്ന് ആയുധ സഹായം പകുതിയാക്കാൻ ജർമനിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Germany to halve military aid for Ukraine
ബെർലിൻ: യുക്രെയ്ന് നൽകിവരുന്ന സൈനിക സഹായം അടുത്ത വർഷം പകുതിയാക്കാൻ തീരുമാനമെടുത്ത് ജർമനി. 2024ൽ 800 കോടി യൂറോ (73,104 കോടി രൂപ) നൽകിയിരുന്നതാണ് 400 കോടി യൂറോ ആയി കുറക്കുന്നത്. ജി7 രാജ്യങ്ങൾ മരവിപ്പിച്ച റഷ്യയുടെ ആസ്തികൾ വെച്ചുള്ള 5000 കോടി ഡോളർ വായ്പയിൽനിന്ന് ആവശ്യമായ തുക കണ്ടെത്തണമെന്നാണ് ജർമനിയുടെ വിശദീകരണം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story