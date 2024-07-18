Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 18 July 2024 12:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 July 2024 12:45 AM GMT

    യുക്രെയ്ന് ആയുധ സഹായം പകുതിയാക്കാൻ ജർമനി

    യുക്രെയ്ന് ആയുധ സഹായം പകുതിയാക്കാൻ ജർമനി
    ബെർലിൻ: യുക്രെയ്ന് നൽകിവരുന്ന സൈനിക സഹായം അടുത്ത വർഷം പകുതിയാക്കാൻ തീരുമാനമെടുത്ത് ജർമനി. 2024ൽ 800 കോടി യൂറോ (73,104 കോടി രൂപ) നൽകിയിരുന്നതാണ് 400 കോടി യൂറോ ആയി കുറക്കുന്നത്. ജി7 രാജ്യങ്ങൾ മരവിപ്പിച്ച റഷ്യയുടെ ആസ്തികൾ വെച്ചുള്ള 5000 കോടി ഡോളർ വായ്പയിൽനിന്ന് ആവശ്യമായ തുക കണ്ടെത്തണമെന്നാണ് ജർമനിയുടെ വിശദീകരണം.

    TAGS:GermanyUkraine
