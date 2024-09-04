Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 4:18 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 4:18 PM GMT

    ഗസ്സ യുദ്ധ വിരുദ്ധ സമരം: ഗ്രെറ്റ തുൻബെർഗ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    ഗസ്സ യുദ്ധ വിരുദ്ധ സമരം: ഗ്രെറ്റ തുൻബെർഗ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    കോപൻഹേഗൻ: ഗസ്സ അധിനിവേശത്തിനെതിരെ പ്രതിഷേധം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചതിന് പരിസ്ഥിതി പ്രവർത്തക ഗ്രെറ്റ തുൻബെർഗിനെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് ഡെന്മാർക്ക് പൊലീസ്. കോപൻഹേഗൻ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റിയിൽ നടന്ന പ്രക്ഷോഭത്തിനിടെയാണ് ഗ്രെറ്റയടക്കം ആറുപേരെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

    ‘അധിനിവേശത്തിനെതിരെ വിദ്യാർഥികൾ’ എന്ന കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ പേരിലാണ് യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി കവാടത്തിൽ പ്രതിഷേധം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചത്. ഫലസ്തീനിൽ സ്ഥിതിഗതി കൂടുതൽ മോശമാകുമ്പോഴും കോപൻഹേഗൻ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി ഇസ്രായേലിലെ അക്കാദമിക സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളുമായി സഹകരണം തുടരുകയാണെന്ന് സംഘടന കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തി.

    TAGS:GazaGreta ThunbergIsrael AttackAnti war Protes
    News Summary - Gaza Anti-War Protest: Greta Thunberg Arrested
