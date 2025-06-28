Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 10:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 10:39 PM IST

    റഷ്യയിൽ പരിശീലന വിമാനം തകർന്ന് നാലുമരണം

    റഷ്യയിൽ പരിശീലന വിമാനം തകർന്ന് നാലുമരണം
    മോ​സ്കോ: റ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലെ മോ​സ്കോ​യി​ൽ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന വി​മാ​നം ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു വീ​ണു നാ​ലു മ​ര​ണം. വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രും പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​മാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. എ​ൻ​ജി​ൻ ത​ക​രാ​റു​മൂ​ലം ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു​വീ​ണ വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    സി​വി​ൽ ഏ​വി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പൈ​ല​റ്റു​മാ​രെ പ​രി​ശീ​ലി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​മാ​ന​മാ​ണ് ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Plane CrashDeathsRussian jet
    News Summary - Four dead in training plane crash in Russia
