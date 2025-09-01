Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Sept 2025 11:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Sept 2025 11:15 PM IST

    ഗിൽജിറ്റ്-ബൽതിസ്താനിൽ കോപ്ടർ തകർന്ന് അഞ്ച് മരണം

    helicopter crash, Gilgit-Baltistan
    ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മാ​ബാ​ദ്: പാ​ക്ക​ധീ​ന ക​ശ്മീ​രി​ലെ ഗി​ൽ​ജി​റ്റ്-​ബ​ൽ​തി​സ്താ​നി​ൽ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​ർ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ഞ്ച് പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ര​ണ്ട് പൈ​ല​റ്റു​മാ​രും മൂ​ന്ന് സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക വി​ഭാ​ഗം ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​മാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഡ​യാ​മ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ചി​ലാ​സി​ൽ പു​തി​യ ഹെ​ലി​പാ​ഡി​ൽ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ ലാ​ൻ​ഡി​ങ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ശ​രി​യാ​യ കാ​ര​ണം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Five killed in helicopter crash in Gilgit-Baltistan
