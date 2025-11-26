Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightഹോങ്കോങ്ങിൽ ബ​ഹു​നി​ല...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Nov 2025 9:56 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2025 9:56 PM IST

    ഹോങ്കോങ്ങിൽ ബ​ഹു​നി​ല കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ തീപിടിത്തം; 13 മരണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Fire break in Hong Kong
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ഹോ​​ങ്കോ​ങ്: ഹോ​ങ്കോ​ങ്ങി​ലെ ബ​ഹു​നി​ല കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ 13 പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ന്യൂ ​ടെ​റി​ട്ട​റി​ക​ളി​ലെ താ​യ് പോ ​ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. തൊ​ട്ട​ടു​ത്താ​യി സ്ഥി​തി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന അ​ഞ്ചു​കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യു​ള്ള ഭ​വ​ന സ​മു​ച്ച​യ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റു​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    ഒ​മ്പ​തു​പേ​ർ സം​ഭ​വ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​വെ​ച്ച് ത​ന്നെ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് നാ​ലു​പേ​രു​ടെ മ​ര​ണം. 700 ഓ​ളം പേ​രെ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക അ​ഭ​യ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Firehong kongBuildingsLatest News
    News Summary - Fire breaks out in multiple buildings in Hong Kong; 13 dead
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X