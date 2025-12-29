Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Dec 2025 10:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Dec 2025 10:21 PM IST

    ഇന്തോനേഷ‍്യയിലെ വൃദ്ധസദനത്തിൽ തീപിടിത്തം: 16 മരണം

    പൊ​ള്ള​ലേ​റ്റ 15 പേ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    Indonesia
    മ​നാ​ഡോ: ഇ​ന്തോ​നേ​ഷ‍്യ​യി​ലെ വൃ​ദ്ധ​സ​ദ​ന​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ 16 അ​ന്തേ​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ സു​ല​വേ​സി പ്ര​വി​ശ‍്യ​യി​ലെ മ​നാ​ഡോ​യി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. പൊ​ള്ള​ലേ​റ്റ 15 പേ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ര​ണ്ട് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ല​ധി​കം നീ​ണ്ട ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​നൊ​ടു​വി​ലാ​ണ് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ച​ത്. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Fireindonesianursing home
    News Summary - Fire at nursing home in Indonesia: 16 dead
