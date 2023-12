അൽജസീറ റിപ്പോർട്ടറുടെ 21 അംഗ കുടുംബം ഇസ്രായേൽ വ്യോമാക്രമണത്തിൽ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു

🇵🇸🇮🇱 🔴‼️ BREAKING: FAMILY OF ANOTHER AL-JAZEERA CORRESPONDENT KILLED IN ISRAELI BOMBARDMENTThe family of Momin Alshrafi, a correspondent for Al-Jazeera Arabic, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike on the home they were sheltering in Gaza.The attack, which took place… pic.twitter.com/7Y6dAnf1QS