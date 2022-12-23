Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightജോർജ് കോഹൻ അന്തരിച്ചു
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Dec 2022 5:48 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2022-12-23T23:19:05+05:30

    ജോർജ് കോഹൻ അന്തരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജോർജ് കോഹൻ അന്തരിച്ചു
    cancel

    ല​ണ്ട​ൻ: 1966ൽ ​ലോ​ക ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ കി​രീ​ടം നേ​ടി​യ ഇം​ഗ്ല​ണ്ട് ടീ​മി​ലെ താ​രം ജോ​ർ​ജ് കോ​ഹ​ൻ (83) അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു. 37 ത​വ​ണ ദേ​ശീ​യ ജ​ഴ്സി​യ​ണി​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടു​ള്ള ഈ ​റൈ​റ്റ്ബാ​ക്ക് 1966 ലോ​ക​ക​പ്പി​ൽ ഇം​ഗ്ല​ണ്ടി​നാ​യി മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ സ​മ​യ​വും ക​ള​ത്തി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ക​രി​യ​റി​ൽ ഫു​ൾ​ഹാ​മി​നാ​യി മാ​ത്രം പ​ന്തു​ത​ട്ടി​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള കോ​ഹ​ൻ 1956-1969 കാ​ല​ത്ത് ക്ല​ബി​നാ​യി 459 മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ളി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:George Cohen 
    News Summary - England footballer George Cohen dies
    Similar News
    OTHER STORIES
    Next Story
    X
    X