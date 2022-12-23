Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
23 Dec 2022
Updated Ondate_range 2022-12-23T23:19:05+05:30
ജോർജ് കോഹൻ അന്തരിച്ചു
News Summary - England footballer George Cohen dies
ലണ്ടൻ: 1966ൽ ലോക ഫുട്ബാൾ കിരീടം നേടിയ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് ടീമിലെ താരം ജോർജ് കോഹൻ (83) അന്തരിച്ചു. 37 തവണ ദേശീയ ജഴ്സിയണിഞ്ഞിട്ടുള്ള ഈ റൈറ്റ്ബാക്ക് 1966 ലോകകപ്പിൽ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനായി മുഴുവൻ സമയവും കളത്തിലിറങ്ങിയിരുന്നു.
കരിയറിൽ ഫുൾഹാമിനായി മാത്രം പന്തുതട്ടിയിട്ടുള്ള കോഹൻ 1956-1969 കാലത്ത് ക്ലബിനായി 459 മത്സരങ്ങൾ കളിച്ചു.
