    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightവടക്കൻ ജപ്പാനിൽ...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Dec 2025 12:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Dec 2025 12:10 AM IST

    വടക്കൻ ജപ്പാനിൽ ശക്തമായ ഭൂകമ്പം; സൂനാമി മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്

    വടക്കൻ ജപ്പാനിൽ ശക്തമായ ഭൂകമ്പം; സൂനാമി മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്
    ടോക്കിയോ: വടക്കൻ ജപ്പാനിൽ ശക്തമായ ഭൂകമ്പം. സൂനാമി മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി അധികൃതർ. ഹോൺഷു ദ്വീപിന്റെ വടക്കേ അറ്റത്തുള്ള അമോറിയുടെ തീരത്തുനിന്ന് 80 കിലോമീറ്റർ അകലെ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാത്രി 11.15 നാണ് 7.6 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂകമ്പമുണ്ടായത്.

    നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റതായി റിപ്പോർട്ടുണ്ട്. പസഫിക് തീരത്ത് 50 സെന്റീമീറ്റർ വരെ സൂനാമിയും ഉയർന്ന തിരമാലകളും ഉണ്ടാകാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് ജാപ്പനീസ് കാലാവസ്ഥ ഏജൻസി അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:JapanearthquaketsunamiWorld News
    News Summary - Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude rocks Japan; triggers tsunami on northern coast
