വടക്കൻ ജപ്പാനിൽ ശക്തമായ ഭൂകമ്പം; സൂനാമി മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 Dec 2025 12:10 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Dec 2025 12:10 AM IST
വടക്കൻ ജപ്പാനിൽ ശക്തമായ ഭൂകമ്പം; സൂനാമി മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude rocks Japan; triggers tsunami on northern coast
Listen to this Article
ടോക്കിയോ: വടക്കൻ ജപ്പാനിൽ ശക്തമായ ഭൂകമ്പം. സൂനാമി മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി അധികൃതർ. ഹോൺഷു ദ്വീപിന്റെ വടക്കേ അറ്റത്തുള്ള അമോറിയുടെ തീരത്തുനിന്ന് 80 കിലോമീറ്റർ അകലെ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാത്രി 11.15 നാണ് 7.6 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂകമ്പമുണ്ടായത്.
നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റതായി റിപ്പോർട്ടുണ്ട്. പസഫിക് തീരത്ത് 50 സെന്റീമീറ്റർ വരെ സൂനാമിയും ഉയർന്ന തിരമാലകളും ഉണ്ടാകാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് ജാപ്പനീസ് കാലാവസ്ഥ ഏജൻസി അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story