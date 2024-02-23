Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    23 Feb 2024 5:25 PM GMT
    Updated On
    23 Feb 2024 5:25 PM GMT

    ഡച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയെ നാറ്റോ മേധാവി ആക്കാൻ നീക്കം

    ഡച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയെ നാറ്റോ മേധാവി ആക്കാൻ നീക്കം
    ആംസ്റ്റർഡാം: സ്ഥാനമൊഴിയുന്ന ഡച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മാർക് റുറ്റെയെ നാറ്റോ സെക്രട്ടറി ജനറലാക്കാൻ നീക്കം. ജെൻസ് സ്റ്റോലൻബെർഗ് ഒക്ടോബറിൽ സ്ഥാനമൊഴിയുമ്പോൾ ഇദ്ദേഹത്തിന് ചുമതല നൽകാൻ യു.എസ്, യു.കെ, ഫ്രാൻസ്, ജർമനി തുടങ്ങി വൻശക്തികൾ ധാരണയിലെത്തി.

    2010 മുതൽ നെതർലൻഡ്സ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായ റുറ്റെ രാഷ്ട്രീയം വിടുകയാണെന്ന് കഴിഞ്ഞ ജൂലൈയിൽ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരുന്നു. യുക്രെയ്നും ഇസ്രായേലിനും പൂർണ പിന്തുണ നൽകുന്ന റുറ്റെ ഒക്ടോബറിൽ ഇസ്രായേൽ സന്ദർശിച്ച് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം അറിയിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Mark Ruttehead of NATO
    News Summary - Dutch PM Rutte in strong position to lead NATO
