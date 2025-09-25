Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sept 2025 9:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sept 2025 9:59 PM IST

    മയക്കുഗുളിക കടത്ത്: ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്ക് വിലക്ക്

    Drug trafficking
    വാ​ഷി​ങ്ട​ൺ: വേ​ദ​ന സം​ഹാ​രി​യാ​യ ഫെ​ന്റ​നൈ​ലും മ​റ്റു നി​​രോ​ധി​ത മ​രു​ന്നു​ക​ളും വ്യാ​ജ കു​റി​പ്പ​ടി​ക​ളും ഉപ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യി വി​ത​ര​ണം ​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ര​ണ്ട് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കും ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ഫാ​ർ​മ​സി​ക്കും വി​ല​ക്കേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി യു.​എ​സ് ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ വ​കു​പ്പ്.

    സാ​ദി​ഖ് അ​ബ്ബാ​സ് ഹ​ബീ​ബ് സ​യ്യി​ദി​നും ഖി​സാ​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഇ​ഖ്ബാ​ൽ ശൈ​ഖി​നു​മാ​ണ് ഉ​പ​രോ​ധം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് വി​ദേ​ശ ആ​സ്തി നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ ഓ​ഫി​സ് പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

