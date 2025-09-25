മയക്കുഗുളിക കടത്ത്: ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്ക് വിലക്ക്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
മയക്കുഗുളിക കടത്ത്: ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്ക് വിലക്ക്text_fields
News Summary - Drug trafficking: Indians banned
Listen to this Article
വാഷിങ്ടൺ: വേദന സംഹാരിയായ ഫെന്റനൈലും മറ്റു നിരോധിത മരുന്നുകളും വ്യാജ കുറിപ്പടികളും ഉപയോഗിച്ച് വ്യാപകമായി വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്ന രണ്ട് ഇന്ത്യക്കാർക്കും ഓൺലൈൻ ഫാർമസിക്കും വിലക്കേർപ്പെടുത്തി യു.എസ് ധനകാര്യ വകുപ്പ്.
സാദിഖ് അബ്ബാസ് ഹബീബ് സയ്യിദിനും ഖിസാർ മുഹമ്മദ് ഇഖ്ബാൽ ശൈഖിനുമാണ് ഉപരോധം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയതെന്ന് വിദേശ ആസ്തി നിയന്ത്രണ ഓഫിസ് പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
