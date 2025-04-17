Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_right70ന്റെ നിറവിൽ...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 17 April 2025 6:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 April 2025 6:00 AM IST

    70ന്റെ നിറവിൽ പെറ്റിറ്റ് ബഹിരാകാശത്തുനിന്ന് മടങ്ങുന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    70ന്റെ നിറവിൽ പെറ്റിറ്റ് ബഹിരാകാശത്തുനിന്ന് മടങ്ങുന്നു
    cancel

    വാ​ഷി​ങ്ട​ൺ: നാ​സ​യു​ടെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും​ പ്രാ​യം ചെ​ന്ന ബ​ഹി​രാ​കാ​ശ യാ​ത്രി​ക​ൻ ഡോ​ൺ പെ​റ്റി​റ്റ് ത​ന്റെ 70ാം ജ​ന്മ​ദി​ന​മാ​യ ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 19ന് ​മ​ട​ങ്ങാ​നൊ​രു​ങ്ങു​ന്നു. ഭൂ​മി​ക്ക് ചു​റ്റും ഇ​തു​വ​രെ 3520 ഭ്ര​മ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ പെ​റ്റി​റ്റ് നി​ല​വി​ൽ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര ബ​ഹി​രാ​കാ​ശ നി​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്. പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ടെ നാ​ലാം യാ​ത്ര പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ 590 ദി​വ​സം ബ​ഹി​രാ​കാ​ശ​ത്ത് ക​ഴി​ച്ചു​കൂ​ട്ടി​യെ​ന്ന റെ​ക്കോ​ഡ് സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:space travellernasa
    News Summary - Don Pettit to return to earth from international space center
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X